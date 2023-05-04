Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
Shares of MSBI stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $435.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.
