Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,714. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

