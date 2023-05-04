MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.42

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 335535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.
