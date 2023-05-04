MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.42

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 335535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 2,001.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in MillerKnoll by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

