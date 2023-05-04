MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84 to $1.42 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$1.42 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 417,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $125.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,524,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,782,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.