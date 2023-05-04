Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,740,256 shares traded.

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

