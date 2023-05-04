Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading Up 0.4%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.58). Approximately 232,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 215,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.57).

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.94. The company has a market capitalization of £137.70 million, a P/E ratio of -702.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Mobius Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -555.56%.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

