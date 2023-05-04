Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,449,000 after purchasing an additional 714,112 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

