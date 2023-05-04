Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $117.67 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

