Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

