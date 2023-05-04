Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $550,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $3,829,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.89 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.