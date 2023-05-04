Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

