Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $152.31 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

