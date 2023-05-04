Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 470 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

