Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

