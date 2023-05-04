Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,606,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,890,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 76,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

