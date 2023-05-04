Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 759,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

