Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.45, but opened at $62.81. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 1,313,451 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

