Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 11,242 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $3,117,799.23.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08.

Shares of MPWR traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.93. The stock had a trading volume of 737,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,062. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.27.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

