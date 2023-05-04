Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,979,367 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,979,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,777,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 1.4% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,138,000. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,849,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,201.9% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 14,577,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,368,764. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.