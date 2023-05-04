Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 2,460,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,610,922. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

