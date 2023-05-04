Morgan Stanley Upgrades Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) to Equal Weight

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BGAOY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.74) to €11.00 ($12.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proximus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOY stock remained flat at $1.62 on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

