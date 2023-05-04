MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.48. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 7,894 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

MorphoSys Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MorphoSys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth about $344,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $26,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

