MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.48. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 7,894 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.48.
MorphoSys Trading Up 7.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
