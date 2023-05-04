Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Mosaic stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,649. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Mosaic by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 66,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 102,710 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.