Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 757707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.