Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 757707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.
The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mosaic Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
