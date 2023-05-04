Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 134,561,875 shares.

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.