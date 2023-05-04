Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $288.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

