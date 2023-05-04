Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-11% (implying $2.35-2.375 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.21-11.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.80.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $290.41. 967,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.23. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

