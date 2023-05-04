Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11,170.40

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £111.70 ($139.56) and traded as low as £111 ($138.68). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £112.50 ($140.55), with a volume of 507 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 97.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,441.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £111.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £115.48.

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 500 ($6.25) dividend. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,435.01%.

Insider Activity at Mountview Estates

About Mountview Estates

In other news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £108 ($134.93), for a total value of £108,000 ($134,932.53). 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

