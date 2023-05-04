MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA Safety Stock Down 2.2 %

MSA Safety stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.05. 11,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

