Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MUR traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

