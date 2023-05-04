Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,205.22

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,205.22 ($15.06) and traded as low as GBX 264.20 ($3.30). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 267.20 ($3.34), with a volume of 525,693 shares traded.
Murray International Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Murray International Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 4,761.90%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
