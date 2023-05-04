Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 545,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.84. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MYGN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

