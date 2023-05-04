NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 125.37% and a negative return on equity of 165.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. NanoString Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NSTG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 315,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

