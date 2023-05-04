Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) were down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 714,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 392,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $983.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

