Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 146,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

