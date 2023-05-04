National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 789,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

