Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 16,968 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

