Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 2,947 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,673,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,319,000 after buying an additional 523,337 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.09 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

