Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 340.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,318 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,683,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,110.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,209,000 after purchasing an additional 639,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,259,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

