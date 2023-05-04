Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.