Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $1.02 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.