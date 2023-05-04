Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $958,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.06% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280,658 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,707 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 366,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 158,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 205.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

