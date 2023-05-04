Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Bunge by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

