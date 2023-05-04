Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $803,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $175.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.