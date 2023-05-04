Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 72,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Stories

