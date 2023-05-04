NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Stock Position Increased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 480.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.79.

NatWest Group Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.