Navcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $44,740.40 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $44,740.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00138313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037891 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,048,431 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

