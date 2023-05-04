NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.65 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00006363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $56.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00037898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,593,381 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 896,593,381 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.88303728 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $58,452,685.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.