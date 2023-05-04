Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.22

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 287809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -106.25%.
About Necessity Retail REIT
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
