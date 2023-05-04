Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.22

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 287809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -106.25%.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

About Necessity Retail REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.