NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 6,229 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $85,586.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NETGEAR Stock Performance
NTGR opened at $13.71 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.