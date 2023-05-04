NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 6,229 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $85,586.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NTGR opened at $13.71 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after buying an additional 122,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,047,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NETGEAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 892,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About NETGEAR

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.